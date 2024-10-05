Their trip to promotion-chasing Walsall on Tuesday was one of their toughest tests of the season so far and despite going behind twice, Fleetwood ran riot and scored five second half goals to secure the victory.

Adam's side will be desperate to secure instant promotion back to League One and they can extend their unbeaten run to five games as they host Bromley who are winless in their last seven outings.

Bromley were promoted from the National League last season, however, they've struggled to adapt to life in League Two. Andy Woodman's men sit just above the relegation zone after winning just two of their nine games and a trip to the in-form Fleetwood won't have them full of confidence.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fleetwood v Bromley on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Fleetwood v Bromley?

Fleetwood v Bromley will take place on Saturday 5th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fleetwood v Bromley kick-off time

Fleetwood v Bromley will kick off at 12:30pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Fleetwood v Bromley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Fleetwood v Bromley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Advertisement Fleetwood v Bromley odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Fleetwood (3/4) Draw (11/4) Bromley (10/3)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.