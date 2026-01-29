The January transfer window is a tricky time for Fantasy Premier League managers – with deals, both in and out, able to unravel even the best laid plans.

The good news is that the winter window slams shut on Monday evening, but in the meantime, there are still some big decisions to make ahead of the final weekend before the deadline.

Managers certainly have a lot to ponder – not least Arsenal's recent wobble, Man Utd's revival under Michael Carrick and some much-needed momentum for teams near the bottom. Never fear, we've done the hard work to help you stay one step ahead.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top FPL tips for GW24 in 2025/26.

Fantasy Premier League tips GW24

DEF: Harry Maguire (MNU, £4.8m, 0.6 per cent)

Harry Maguire has been magnificent since returning to the Man Utd team and looks set to be a regular fixture under Michael Carrick. The powerful centre-back loves to defend, churning out the defensive contributions, and is a real threat in the opposition box as well. The Red Devils have got a decent run of games coming up, which could mean a few clean sheets as well.

Man Utd defender Harry Maguire. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

MID: Enzo Le Fée (SUN, £5.6m, 1.4 per cent)

Sunderland are back at full strength after the Africa Cup of Nations and their form will soon reflect that, starting with Burnley on Monday night. Enzo Le Fée is their creative spark in midfield and, while the Black Cats may not have been at their best, he has been excellent recently. The Argentine is primed to make his presence felt in the Premier League.

FOR: Evanilson (BOU, £7m, 2.6 per cent)

Bournemouth look to be back on track under Andoni Iraola. Their front-foot approach means they create lots of chances and score plenty of goals, and are likely to continue to do so even without Antoine Semenyo.

With Semenyo at Man City, Evanilson has become the Cherries' main goal threat and has three in his last four. With a good run of fixtures to come, now is the time to draft him in.

