Surprise! If you just logged into your Fantasy Premier League account and wondered why you've suddenly been afforded five free transfers, do not adjust your screen, it is not a mistake.

Like a fine Christmas morning, FPL managers have woken up to a fresh stack of five transfers apiece – essentially half a wildcard – in the build-up to Gameweek 16.

And we're here to explain why and what you need to do next to make the most of this unique opportunity.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top FPL tips for using your five free transfers in GW16.

Why do I have five free transfers in FPL GW16?

Due to the Africa Cup of Nations taking place over the festive fixture rush, FPL officials have decided to top up everyone's account to five free transfers, to use as you see fit.

For those about to lose Bryan Mbuemo, Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush and more, it's time to breathe a sigh of relief.

Most AFCON-bound players will stay with their club for GW16, but some may be called upon sooner. This extra wriggle room means managers can afford to rejig their teams with ease.

Do I have to use my free transfers in FPL GW16?

No. You don't have to use any this week, if you don't want to. This transfer boost is not a chip or bonus, simply extra transfers to be used within the existing rules.

Managers can roll over a maximum of five transfers to the next week, should they choose to. Meaning you could make three transfers now, store two and receive another free transfer going into GW17 as usual.

Or, if you're in a dire predicament, maybe it's time to splurge all five transfers in one fell swoop. The options are plentiful, but what will you do?

Who should I transfer in for FPL GW16?

It goes without saying, this is the time to start rooting out your AFCON-bound players. All players heading to the tournament will be missing from GW17 to GW19. Those who make it through to the Round of 16, Quarter-finals or Semi-finals will also miss GW20 and GW21. Should any players reach the final, they will also miss GW22.

Phil Foden, Igor Thiago and Bruno Guimaraes are the three most transferred in players ahead of GW16 – and with good reason. Foden is emerging as the top premium midfield target, while Thiago's scoring form remains remarkably consistent. Guimaraes is a riskier bet but there's no questioning his recent run of points hauls.

We think Bruno Fernandes is a terrific shout for the matches to come and would make a brilliant addition in place of Manchester United teammate Bryan Mbuemo.

Fulham are a good team to target given their three 'green' fixtures to come. However, they don't boast an obvious transfer target. Harry Wilson is a strong midfield shout for low cost, while Joachim Andersen offers clean sheets and DEFCON points.

Finally, we'd recommend holding back a transfer or two for GW17 to give you greater flexibility next time around.

