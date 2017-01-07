FA Cup 2017 3rd round on TV: every live televised game on BBC and BT Sport
How to follow all the FA Cup 3rd round weekend action on TV
The BBC and BT Sport will be showing seven live matches on TV over the FA Cup 3rd round weekend, starting with West Ham v Man City this Friday 6 January 2017.
Find out when and where you can watch every FA Cup match live on TV.
FA Cup football 2017 live on TV: 3rd round fixture calendar
Friday 6 January 2017
West Ham v Man City kick-off 7.55pm, live on BBC1
Saturday 7 January 2017
Man Utd v Reading kick-off 12.30pm, live on BT Sport 2
Preston North End v Arsenal kick-off 5.30pm, live on BT Sport 2
Sunday 8 January 2017
Cardiff City v Fulham kick-off 11.30am, live on BBC1 Wales
Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle kick-off 1.30pm, live on BT Sport 2
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa kick-off 4pm, live on BBC1
Monday 9 January 2017
Cambridge United v Leeds kick-off 7.45pm, live on BT Sport 2