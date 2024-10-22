Goalkeeper Joe Whitworth has earned plenty of plaudits between the sticks and the Crystal Palace loanee will need to be at his best to keep out a Reading side that have scored 12 goals in their last five games.

The crisis-hit Royals, still dealing with long-running takeover issues, have overcome a slow start to the season by winning three of their last four outings to climb to 13th in the table.

Rubén Sellés's side scored four times in last Saturday's emphatic defeat of Crawley Town, but they are winless on the road this term and have had two fewer days than Exeter to prepare for this fixture.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Exeter v Reading on TV and online.

When is Exeter v Reading?

Exeter v Reading will take place on Tuesday 22nd October 2024.

Exeter v Reading kick-off time

Exeter v Reading will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Exeter v Reading on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Exeter v Reading online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Exeter v Reading on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Berkshire.

BBC Radio Berkshire is available on DAB radio, FM 94.6 MHz, 95.4 MHz, 104.1 MHz and 104.4 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

