Brian Sørensen's side kicked off their campaign with a 4-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion and a 1-0 loss to Manchester United, although last Sunday's stalemate at title hopefuls Arsenal was a step in the right direction.

The Hammers are looking to bounce back from last term's disappointing 11th-place finish, but the early signs are not looking too positive, as they only sit above Everton by virtue of the fact they have scored a goal.

West Ham's defeats to Manchester United and Manchester City were sandwiched by a 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool last month - and boss Rehanne Skinner will be eager to get more points on the board ahead of next weekend's tricky meeting with Arsenal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Everton v West Ham?

Everton v West Ham will take place on Sunday 13th October 2024.

Everton v West Ham kick-off time

Everton v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Everton v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on the Women's Super League YouTube channel, which can be streamed on smart TVs.

How to live stream Everton v West Ham online

The game will be streamed live on the Women’s Super League YouTube channel.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Everton v West Ham on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

