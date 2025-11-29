Everton welcome Newcastle United to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ad

The Toffees showed the resilience they've developed under David Moyes in a rare win away at Old Trafford, when they were forced to play with 10 for more than an hour following Idrissa Gueye's red card.

It's now seven points from their last three games, which has them on the fringes of the race for the European spots.

Newcastle head to Merseyside still searching for their first away win in the Premier League this term.

The Mags have been strong at St James's Park and beat Man City at home last weekend but have struggled on the road, which is why they're languishing in the bottom half of the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Newcastle on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Everton v Newcastle?

Everton v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 29th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Newcastle kick-off time

Everton v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Everton v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Everton v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Everton v Newcastle odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Everton (9/5) Draw (9/4) Newcastle (13/8)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.