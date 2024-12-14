Man City will be desperate to ensure that they head into the break without losing any more ground on league leaders Chelsea, who are five points clear of the second-place side after nine games and beat them at Stamford Bridge last month.

Gareth Taylor's team bounced back from that defeat with a 4-0 hammering of Leicester City last weekend, and now have struggling Everton in their sights as they look to put pressure on the high-flying West Londoners.

The Toffees are only one point above the relegation zone, having collected just six from nine games, and were hammered 4-0 by rivals Liverpool in the League Cup in midweek.

It's been a testing season so far, but Brian Sørensen's side have proven they can trouble the division's better teams on their day – holding Arsenal to a draw and beating Liverpool – which will come as a warning to Sunday's visitors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Man City on TV and online.

When is Everton v Man City?

Everton v Man City will take place on Sunday 15th December 2024.

Everton v Man City kick-off time

Everton v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Man City on?

Everton v Man City will be shown live on BBC Two with live coverage from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Everton v Man City online

You can also live stream Everton v Man City online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Everton v Man City on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

