Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to Everton in a bid to punish his former team as Leeds United roll into Merseyside on Sunday.

The striker has netted nine goals for Leeds since his summer switch and makes his first appearance at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton are lodged in the mid-table mire. Every win could launch teams up into European football places, while defeats could prove costly.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Everton v Leeds?

Everton v Leeds will take place on Monday 26th January 2026.

Everton v Leeds kick-off time

Everton v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Everton v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Everton v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

