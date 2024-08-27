Everton, who have never won the Carabao Cup while also failing to get past the quarter-finals since 2016, have had a dismal start to the Premier League season.

They lost 3-0 at home against Brighton before suffering a 4-0 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday afternoon.

Everton finished 15th last season to avoid relegation to the Championship despite two points deductions. The Toffees could face another tough season, and Dyche will be desperate to keep them in the top flight before they leave Goodison Park for their new stadium at the end of the campaign.

Doncaster, who beat Salford 2-0 in the Carabao Cup first round to set up the Everton showdown, have won two and lost one of their opening league fixtures.

Grant McCann's side will be hoping for a decent cup run - however, their main aim will be to secure promotion to League One, and they're among the favourites to do so after finishing fifth last campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Doncaster on TV and online.

When is Everton v Doncaster?

Everton v Doncaster will take place on Tuesday 27th August 2024.

Everton v Doncaster kick-off time

Everton v Doncaster will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Doncaster on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Everton v Doncaster online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Everton v Doncaster on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Everton v Doncaster odds

