The Goodison Park outfit have already lost twice to the Eagles this season, who thumped them 4-0 in the FA Cup in March and beat them 3-1 in December.

Everton can secure Premier League survival with a win over Crystal Palace on Thursday night but Patrick Vieira's side have had the beating of the Toffees this term.

Both those games were played at Selhurst Park and Frank Lampard will be hoping things will play out differently in the North West.

A victory would see Everton move four points clear of Leeds United ahead of their final day of the season clash with Arsenal, which may be necessary breathing room given the Gunners' loss last night means they will be desperately trying to make up ground on Tottenham in the race for the top four.

13th-placed Palace will be looking above them and could climb as high as ninth with a win at Goodison Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Everton v Crystal Palace?

Everton v Crystal Palace will take place on Thursday 19th May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Aston Villa v Burnley.

What TV channel is Everton v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Everton v Crystal Palace live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Everton v Crystal Palace team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gomes, Mykolenko; Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Butland; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp; Olise, Zaha, Eze

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Everton v Crystal Palace odds

Our prediction: Everton v Crystal Palace

Despite twice letting a lead slip against Brentford, there were positives to take from the weekend and Lampard needs to build on those ahead of Thursday.

Ill discipline was ultimately costly in that game but a win is still enough to confirm their stay in the Premier League will continue.

Palace have had their number in 2021/22 and in what looks likely to be a high-scoring affair, they may be forced to settle for just one point.

Our prediction: Everton 2-2 Crystal Palace (16/1 at bet365)

