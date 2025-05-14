The Young Lions have won the tournament twice before. In 2010, the likes of Ross Barkley and player of the tournament Connor Wickham got their hands on the trophy, while four years later it was Dominic Solanke and Patrick Roberts's goals that delivered success.

The tournament, which gets under way on Monday 19th May and runs until the final on the evening of Sunday 1st June, will allow England's next generation to test themselves against their contemporaries from across the continent.

Eight teams are split into two groups, with the top two from each progressing to the semi-finals.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete England squad list for the U17s Euros.

England U17 Euros 2025 squad

A host of Premier League clubs are represented, but there are inclusions from the EFL and Europe as well.

Seventeen-year-old Lyon forward Alejandro Rodríguez is the only player in the squad who does not play for an English club.

Harry Gray, brother of Tottenham's Archie Gray and part of the Gray dynasty at Leeds United, and Reigan Heskey, son of former England striker Emile Heskey, are the representatives from famous footballing families.

Fifteen-year-old Arsenal midfielder Max Dowman, who has been labelled the "next Kaká" by a youth coach at the Emirates, is the youngest player in Hunt's squad.

Goalkeepers

Landre Awesu (West Ham United)

Freddy Bernal (Chelsea)

Jack Porter (Arsenal)

Defenders

Kaden Braithwaite (Manchester City)

Bradley Burrowes (Aston Villa)

Junai Byfield (Tottenham Hotspur)

Malachi Hardy (Tottenham Hotspur)

Bendito Mantato (Manchester United)

Freddie Simmonds (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Midfielders

Max Dowman (Arsenal)

Landon Emenalo (Chelsea)

Finlay Gorman (Manchester City)

Louis Page (Leicester City)

Seth Ridgeon (Fulham)

Luca Williams-Barnett (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards

Harry Gray (Leeds United)

Reigan Heskey (Manchester City)

Harry Howell (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Ryan McAidoo (Manchester City)

Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool)

Alejandro Rodríguez (Olympique Lyonnais)

