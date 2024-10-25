England will hope to generate momentum from the practice matches, having lost three times since reaching last year's World Cup final and failed to top their Euro 2025 qualification group.

Chloe Kelly, who stepped off the bench to score England's famous winning goal against Germany two years ago, has been included in Wiegman's 25-player squad, despite a lack of playing time for Manchester City this term.

After the Germany clash, England will then face South Africa at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Germany on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is England v Germany?

England v Germany will take place on Friday 25th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Germany kick-off time

England v Germany will kick off at 7:30pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is England v Germany on?

England v Germany will be shown on ITV1 from 7pm.

How to live stream England v Germany online

You can live stream the England v Germany game online via ITVX.

Listen to England v Germany on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement England v Germany odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: England (21/20) Draw (12/5) Germany (21/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.