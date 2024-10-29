Georgia Stanway netted a brace with Lucy Bronze also scoring, but it wasn't enough to get a result at Wembley after the away side took a 3-0 lead within the first half an hour.

Sarina Wiegman's side face South Africa on Tuesday as they continue their preparations for Euro 2025 next summer, with England hoping to defend their crown after lifting the trophy in 2022.

England will be well aware they will need to improve on their performance against Germany and cut out the defensive mistakes if they are to go all the way again in Switzerland next summer.

South Africa, who are ranked 50th in the world, are in the middle of the COSAFA Women's Cup.

They've booked their place in the semi-finals as they look to lift the trophy for a record-extending eighth time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v South Africa on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is England v South Africa?

England v South Africa will take place on Tuesday 29th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v South Africa kick-off time

England v South Africa will kick off at 7:45pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is England v South Africa on?

England v South Africa will be shown live on ITV4 with live coverage from 7pm.

How to live stream England v South Africa online

You can also live stream England v South Africa online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Advertisement England v South Africa odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: England (1/40) Draw (18/1) South Africa (22/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.