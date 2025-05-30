Before Sarina Wiegman's side can focus fully on their preparations for the tournament in Switzerland, they have business to attend to as they look to top Nations League Group A3.

England are two points back from Spain and need to beat Portugal to ensure they're within striking distance of the group leaders when the pair face off in their final group game on Tuesday.

The Lionesses know they cannot afford to underestimate their visitors after being held to a draw in Portimão back in February.

All eyes will be on England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton following Mary Earps's shock retirement earlier this week.

When is England v Portugal?

England v Portugal will take place on Friday 30th May 2025.

England v Portugal kick-off time

England v Portugal will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Portugal on?

You can watch live coverage of England v Portugal on ITV4 from 7pm.

How to live stream England v Portugal online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v Portugal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

