The 50-year-old is yet to put a foot wrong - receiving plaudits for the attack-minded approach he has instilled as he secured 2-0 wins against the Republic of Ireland and Finland in the September international break.

He continues to look to youth over experience, with uncapped duo Tino Livramento and Curtis Jones among those to make the squad, but could be without captain Harry Kane, who is training on his own as he manages an ongoing injury issue.

Thursday's game represents Carsley's toughest test yet, as England come up against a Greece side that are top of Group B2 - with two wins from two to match their hosts, as well as a superior goal difference.

Ivan Jovanović's side started their Nations League 2024/25 campaign with a 3-0 victory over Finland and then beat Republic of Ireland 2-0 in Dublin.

There are some familiar faces in the Greek ranks, including Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas and ex-Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, but the visitors will be without striker Fotis Ioannidis, who scored three goals in the last international break, due to injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Greece on TV and online.

When is England v Greece?

England v Greece will take place on Thursday 10th October 2024.

England v Greece kick-off time

England v Greece will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Greece on?

England v Greece will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 7pm.

How to live stream England v Greece online

You can also live stream England v Greece online via ITVX.

Listen to England v Greece on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

