A convincing win in Friday evening's opener would be the perfect way for Tuchel to get their World Cup challenge under way and quieten the doubters after his first squad was met with some criticism.

The top side from each group will qualify for the 2026 World Cup, with second place earning a play-off spot, and England should have no trouble winning Group K, which sees them drawn alongside Albania, Andorra, Serbia, and Latvia, who they host at Wembley on Monday evening.

The hosts are the heavy favourites against an Albania side that were relegated to the third tier of the Nations League last year after finishing bottom of Group B1 and are 61 places below the Three Lions in the world rankings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Albania on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is England v Albania?

England v Albania will take place on Friday 21st March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Albania kick-off time

England v Albania will kick off at 7:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is England v Albania on?

You can watch live coverage of England v Albania on ITV1 from 7pm.

How to live stream England v Albania online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v Albania on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement England v Albania odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: England (1/7) Draw (13/2) Albania (16/1)* Bet Boost: England most shots on target, England most corners, England to win both halves – 7/5 6/4 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.