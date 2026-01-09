Egypt and Ivory Coast arrive in Agadir in excellent shape as they seek to progress through the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Mohamed Salah has netted in three consecutive games for Egypt during this tournament and will be determined to spearhead another charge towards the trophy.

Ivory Coast, buoyed by a blossoming number of Premier League stars, will hope to keep their run going with Man Utd star Amad Diallo scoring three and creating one assist in the competition so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Egypt v Ivory Coast on TV and online.

When is Egypt v Ivory Coast?

Egypt v Ivory Coast will take place on Saturday 10th January 2026.

Egypt v Ivory Coast kick-off time

Egypt v Ivory Coast will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Egypt v Ivory Coast on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on E4 from 6:30pm.

The whole tournament will air exclusively across Channel 4, E4, and 4Seven in the UK.

How to live stream Egypt v Ivory Coast online

You can live stream the match online via Channel 4 and YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Egypt v Ivory Coast on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

