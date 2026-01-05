Egypt take on Benin in the Last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 on Monday.

Ad

The Pharaohs have made an unbeaten start to the tournament and booked their place in the knockout stages after finishing top of Group B.

Mohamed Salah is searching for his first AFCON success and has come up with the goods already, scoring winners in both Egypt's group stage victories.

The next team standing in Salah's way are Benin, who have qualified for the knockouts as one of the best third-placed sides.

The odds are against the Cheetahs but a victory would see them equal their best AFCON performance by reaching the Quarter-Finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Egypt v Benin on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Egypt v Benin?

Egypt v Benin will take place on Monday 5th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Egypt v Benin kick-off time

Egypt v Benin will kick off at 4pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Egypt v Benin on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on 4Seven from 3:55pm.

The whole tournament will air exclusively across Channel 4, E4, and 4Seven in the UK.

How to live stream Egypt v Benin online

You can live stream the match online via Channel 4 and YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Egypt v Benin on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Egypt v Benin odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Egypt (12/25) Draw (16/5) Benin (6/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.