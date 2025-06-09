League One should provide a close battle as usual with Leyton Orient and Stockport County among the top contenders in the third tier, joined by relegated Luton, Plymouth and Cardiff.

League Two welcomes Oldham Athletic back into the EFL following their wild 3-2 comeback victory over Southend after extra time at Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the EFL 2025/26 fixtures release date.

When are the EFL 2025/26 fixtures released?

The EFL 2025/26 fixtures will be released on Thursday 26th June 2025.

Fixture lists for all 72 Championship, League One and League Two teams will be confirmed at midday (12pm).

The new Championship season will start on the weekend of Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th August, with the very first game likely to be played on Friday 8th August.

League One and League Two will start the previous weekend, on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd August. Again, the very first game is likely to be played on Friday 1st August.

