EFL 2025/26 fixtures release date: What time is schedule confirmed?
The EFL will return shortly...
The English Football League returns at the start of August and fans of all 72 clubs will be keen to know how their campaigns will pan out.
The Championship looks particularly spicy this year with Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester back in the mix along with big-spending newcomers Birmingham City and Hollywood darlings Wrexham.
League One should provide a close battle as usual with Leyton Orient and Stockport County among the top contenders in the third tier, joined by relegated Luton, Plymouth and Cardiff.
League Two welcomes Oldham Athletic back into the EFL following their wild 3-2 comeback victory over Southend after extra time at Wembley.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the EFL 2025/26 fixtures release date.
When are the EFL 2025/26 fixtures released?
The EFL 2025/26 fixtures will be released on Thursday 26th June 2025.
Fixture lists for all 72 Championship, League One and League Two teams will be confirmed at midday (12pm).
The new Championship season will start on the weekend of Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th August, with the very first game likely to be played on Friday 8th August.
League One and League Two will start the previous weekend, on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd August. Again, the very first game is likely to be played on Friday 1st August.
