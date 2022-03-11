Ange Postecoglou's side put three past Dundee United on their last visit but this is cup football and anything can happen.

The quarter-finals of the Scottish FA Cup wrap up on Monday evening with Celtic's visit to Tannadice.

The Australian coach is yet to get his hands on silverware since taking charge at Celtic and after their Europa Conference League disappointment last month, he'll want to make sure they don't slip up.

The visitors are top of the cinch Premiership right now but United are having a strong season of their own – sitting just a point off fourth place.

Their last win came in this competition, a 1-0 victory against Partick Thistle, and they'll be hunting for an upset.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dundee United v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Dundee United v Celtic?

Dundee United v Celtic will take place on Monday 14th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Dundee United v Celtic will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Scottish FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Dundee v Rangers on Sunday.

What TV channel is Dundee United v Celtic on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 7:15pm, which you can subscribe to for £11.99 a month.

How to live stream Dundee United v Celtic online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Dundee United v Celtic team news

Dundee United predicted XI: Siegrist; Butcher, Edwards, Graham; Niskanen, Smith, Levitt, Harkes, McMann; Clark, Watt

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Hatate, Bitton, O'Riley; Forrest, Maeda, Jota

Dundee United v Celtic odds

Our prediction: Dundee United v Celtic

After the frustration of their Europa Conference League exit, Celtic will be desperate to progress to the semi-finals of this competition and move one step closer to another trophy.

The return of Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt would be a huge boost for United and they frustrated the Bhoys at Celtic Park in September.

They'll be hoping to do the same under the lights at Tannadice on Monday night but Celtic will be hungry to make up for recent disappointments.

Our prediction: Dundee United 1-4 Celtic (18/1 at Bet365)

