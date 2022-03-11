The Ibrox outfit are locked in a tight race for the cinch Premiership title with Old Firm rivals Celtic, currently sitting three points back in second, and have reached the knock-out stages of the Europa League, so there is plenty for them to think about right now.

After their quarter-final exit last season, Rangers will be looking to banish some demons when they take on Dundee at the same stage of the 2021/22 Scottish FA Cup this weekend.

Even so, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst searching for his first trophy as Gers boss, he won't want his side to take their foot off the gas here.

They should be heavy favourites against a Dundee side that are battling relegation this season.

But with the game set to be played at the Kilmac Stadium on Sunday, the hosts will be hoping the magic of the cup can help them produce an upset.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dundee v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Dundee v Rangers?

Dundee v Rangers will take place on Sunday 13th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Dundee v Rangers will kick off at 4pm.

There are numerous Scottish FA Cup games taking place this weekend as well as Dundee United v Celtic on Monday.

What TV channel is Dundee v Rangers on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 3:30pm, which you can subscribe to for £11.99 a month.

How to live stream Dundee v Rangers online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Dundee v Rangers team news

Dundee predicted XI: Sharp; Kerr, Ashcroft, Sweeney, Marshall; Daley-Campbell, Byrne, McGhee, Anderson, McMullan; McDaid

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Helander, Bassey, Barisic; Lundstram, Sands; Wright, Aribo, Kent; Roofe

Dundee v Rangers odds

Our prediction: Dundee v Rangers

Given their Europa League clash on Thursday night, van Bronckhorst may look to freshen things up against Dundee and hand chances to a few fringe players.

Even so, the visitors will surely have too much quality to go out of this competition at the quarter-finals stage for the second time in two seasons.

If the likes of Kemar Roofe and Scott Wright do get the nod, they'll be keen to impress.

Our prediction: Dundee 1-3 Rangers (11/1 at Bet365)

