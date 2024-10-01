Celtic, who hammered St Johnstone 6-0 on Saturday, have a perfect record this season, with Rodgers's men winning all nine of their outings and scoring 33 times in that period – however, their trip to Dortmund will be their toughest test of the campaign so far.

Dortmund lost against Real Madrid in the Champions League final last season but they kicked off their campaign this time out with a 3-0 win against Club Brugge in Belgium, with Jamie Bynoe-Gittens netting a brace and Serhou Guirassy also scoring from the penalty spot.

Nuri Sahin's side have impressed in the Bundesliga too, with Dortmund winning three and drawing one of their five outings to leave them three points behind unbeaten league leaders Bayern Munich.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dortmund v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Dortmund v Celtic?

Dortmund v Celtic will take place on Tuesday 1st October 2024.

Dortmund v Celtic kick-off time

Dortmund v Celtic will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Dortmund v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Dortmund v Celtic online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

