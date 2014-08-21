First the boy struggles to get his attention, shouting, "Jamie! Jamie! Jamie!" When Carragher turns to him, the boy takes his chance: "Did you ever get bitten by Luis Suarez?"

Carragher laughs, but then turns to walk away without answering.

C'mon Jamie, are you hiding something? Perhaps fellow pundit Gary Neville could try get the youngster a proper answer the next time they're on Sky Sports together.