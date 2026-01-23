Derby can make a huge leap into the Championship play-off places – for a few hours at least – with a victory over struggling West Brom at Pride Park tonight.

Ad

The Rams have won three of their last four and, as any devoted fan of a Championship team could tell you, that sort of form can go a long way in the middle of the pack.

John Eustace's side currently occupy 10th place, two point short of Preston in sixth. However, defeat would expose them to a significant drop with Leicester just three points behind in 14th place.

West Brom suffered a torrid 5-0 thrashing on home soil during their midweek fixture against Norwich, who are also in the relegation picture.

The Baggies' new boss Eric Ramsey is under enormous pressure to turn the ship but faces an uphill struggle with his team in freefall.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Derby v West Brom on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Derby v West Brom?

Derby v West Brom will take place on Friday 23rd January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Derby v West Brom kick-off time

Derby v West Brom will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Derby v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Derby v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Derby v West Brom on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Derby v West Brom odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Derby (8/5) Draw (21/10) West Brom (7/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.