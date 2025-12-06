East Midlands rivals Derby County and Leicester City face off in the Championship on Saturday.

Ad

Though both clubs consider Nottingham Forest their main rivals, there is little love lost between the two neighbours and both will be desperate to secure the bragging rights.

Two defeats in their last three games has dented Derby's momentum but John Eustace's side are looking up not down as they hunt the play-off places.

Things look a little more grim for Leicester, who have lost two on the bounce and are expected to have their cushion over the relegation zone cut by an impending points deduction.

Summer appointment Marti Cifuentes has been unable to really make his mark but the feeling is that the issues at the club run much deeper.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Derby v Leicester on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Derby v Leicester?

Derby v Leicester will take place on Saturday 6th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Derby v Leicester kick-off time

Derby v Leicester will kick off at 12:30pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Derby v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am and ITV1 from 12pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Derby v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Derby v Leicester on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Derby v Leicester odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Derby (8/5) Draw (9/4) Leicester (17/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.