Derby County's Premier League dreams are still alive heading into their Championship 2025/26 final day clash against Sheffield United at Pride Park.

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The Rams are eighth in the table but just one point behind sixth-place Wrexham and Hull City in seventh, with a goal difference advantage, which means they will earn a play-off spot if they can better that duo's result on Saturday.

Derby fans will be keeping an eager eye on Wrexham v Middlesbrough and Hull v Norwich City as a result.

Sheffield United have little to play for heading into the final day but Chris Wilder will want to see his side bounce back from recent defeats and finish the season with a flourish.

A Carlton Morris hat-trick earned Derby a 3-1 victory at Bramall Lane in November so the Blades may well be out for some revenge.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Derby County v Sheffield United on TV and online.

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When is Derby County v Sheffield United?

Derby County v Sheffield United will take place on Saturday 2 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Derby County v Sheffield United kick-off time

Derby County v Sheffield United will kick off at 12:30pm.

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What TV channel is Derby County v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Derby County v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Derby County v Sheffield United on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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