Recently-promoted Sunderland duo Dan Ballard and Trai Hume could feature, while Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley is also in the squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Denmark v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Denmark v Northern Ireland?

Denmark v Northern Ireland will take place on Saturday 7th June 2025.

Denmark v Northern Ireland kick-off time

Denmark v Northern Ireland will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Denmark v Northern Ireland on?

You can watch live coverage of Denmark v Northern Ireland on BBC Two Northern Ireland.

How to live stream Denmark v Northern Ireland online

You can also live stream the match online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

