"You could see him going up to government level or to head the FA or to do something in America that is not just average - he doesn't do anything that is average," Neville said at the Soccerex Global Convention in Manchester.

"He wants to do something that is going to leave a legacy, a stamp. I heard him talk this week about being involved in the FA. It would be silly of the FA not to take up that kind of offer, because what an unbelievable ambassador he is."

39-year-old Beckham has already taken on a more administrative role, helping to set up a new Major League Soccer franchise in Miami.

More like this

He wouldn't be the first former sports star to head into high level politics. Lord Sebastian Coe became a Conservative MP after retiring from athletics, before heading up London's successful Olympic bid. Heavyweight boxer Vitali Klitschko is mayor of Ukrainian capital Kiev, while veteran Lib Dem MP Sir Menzies Campbell once held the British 100m sprinting record.

Advertisement

But Becks for PM? Don't count on it.