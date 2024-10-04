What channel is Crystal Palace v Liverpool Premier League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

Much has been made of the two-horse race between Man City and Arsenal in the top flight this term but it is Arne Slot’s Reds in first place. They capitalised on the Sky Blues’ draw with Newcastle to move top courtesy of a 2-1 win over Wolves last weekend.

Premier League leaders Liverpool head to Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime for their final game ahead of the October international break.

The Dutch coach could barely have dreamt of a better start to life at Anfield, where he looks unburdened by the magnitude of replacing Jurgen Klopp.

Under his management, Liverpool have won five of their six Premier League games – scoring 12 times and conceding just twice – and will be fancied to make it six in seven this weekend.

Palace, meanwhile, have endured a tough start to 2024/25 and sunk into the relegation zone on the back of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Everton. The Toffees had just one point from five games ahead of the game, which was won by a quickfire Dwight McNeil double.

The Eagles were expected to kick on under Oliver Glasner after finishing last season in remarkable form but have looked a shell of the side they did in spring and remain winless in the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Liverpool?

Crystal Palace v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 5th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Crystal Palace v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

