The Blues, who won their fifth consecutive WSL title last season as they bettered Manchester City on goal difference, will be expecting a dominant win on Friday night - and they'll also fancy their chances of winning the league for the eighth time this campaign.

Crystal Palace won the Women's Championship last season after losing just four of their 22 outings - however, they were brought back down to earth as they lost 4-0 at Tottenham in their WSL opener last weekend.

Palace, who are playing in the WSL for the first time, will be well aware that they could be in for a long night on Friday with Chelsea coming to the VBS Community Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Chelsea?

Crystal Palace v Chelsea will take place on Friday 27th September 2024.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Chelsea will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

