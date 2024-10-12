But Laura Kaminski's side recovered in fine style by bagging their first points when scoring twice through Annabel Blanchard without conceding at Leicester City last weekend.

Brighton have made a flying start to the season, picking up two wins from three games, and they went into the latest round of fixtures sitting third in the WSL table.

The Seagulls stuck four goals past Everton and Aston Villa in their victories, which sandwiched a 1-0 defeat at Manchester City, and their attacking aces - Fran Kirby, Nikita Parris and Kiko Seike - will fancy their chances against the league's leakiest defence.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Brighton?

Crystal Palace v Brighton will take place on Sunday 13th October 2024.

Crystal Palace v Brighton kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Brighton will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on the Women's Super League YouTube channel, which can be streamed on smart TVs.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Brighton online

The game will be streamed live on the Women’s Super League YouTube channel.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Crystal Palace v Brighton on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

