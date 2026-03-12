There'll be a sense of déjà vu at Selhurst Park on Thursday evening when AEK Larnaca visit Crystal Palace in the Conference League for the second time this season.

Ad

The Eagles suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the Cypriot side when they met in October and will be determined to make amends in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

While not totally convincing, Oliver Glasner's side overcame Zrinjski Mostar in the play-off round and are the bookies' favourites to win the competition.

They will have to prove their credentials over the next fortnight as AEK Larnaca are one of three teams still unbeaten in the Conference League this term and qualified directly for the last 16 after finishing eighth in the League Phase table.

The visitors' 1-0 victory in South London was a smash-and-grab affair but will give them plenty of confidence ahead of Thursday's first leg.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca?

Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca will take place on Thursday 12 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca kick-off time

Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

How to live stream Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (2/9) Draw (9/2) AEK Larnaca (10/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.