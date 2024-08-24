Crewe lost 1-0 at Barrow in their season opener before being hammered 5-0 at home by Chesterfield last time out. They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Rotherham in their first-round clash.

Bell will demand a response from his squad as they look to get over their play-off heartache from last season, and they host a Swindon side who are hunting for their first win of the campaign.

Swindon managed to hold Chesterfield to a 1-1 draw before losing 4-0 at home against Walsall last weekend. Mark Kennedy's side finished 19th last season, and they'll be hoping for an improved campaign this time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crewe v Swindon on TV and online.

When is Crewe v Swindon?

Crewe v Swindon will take place on Saturday 24th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crewe v Swindon kick-off time

Crewe v Swindon will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Crewe v Swindon on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Crewe v Swindon online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Crewe v Swindon odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crewe (5/4) Draw (23/10) Swindon (19/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

