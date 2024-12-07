Despite the slight dip in form, they're sitting in fifth place and just five points off league leaders Port Vale.

Bell's side, who snatched a point at Carlisle last weekend thanks to Jack Lankester's late penalty, can move to within two points of top with a win.

Port Vale and second-placed Walsall also face off on Saturday afternoon, so they'll take points off each other.

Crewe lost in last season's play-off final against Crawley Town, and they'll be confident of finishing in the top seven at least, while they'll be dreaming of landing an automatic promotion spot.

Bradford played out a 1-1 draw at home against Barrow on Tuesday, meaning Graham Alexander's side are winless in their last five league games.

Even with their poor run, they're currently 10th in the table and four points off the play-offs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crewe v Bradford on TV and online.

When is Crewe v Bradford?

Crewe v Bradford will take place on Saturday 7th December 2024.

Crewe v Bradford kick-off time

Crewe v Bradford will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Crewe v Bradford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Crewe v Bradford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

