The match looked set to end in a draw after Daniel Kanu cancelled out Tola Showunmi's opener, but Crawley midfielder Max Anderson bagged a rare goal to seal the points late on.

While the Red Devils are focused on survival, Charlton's sights are set on the play-offs and three points at Broadfield Stadium would boost their hopes.

The Addicks are on the fringes of the scrap for a top-six finish thanks to a decent set of results in recent weeks including a 5-0 victory at Northampton Town in their last away fixture.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crawley v Charlton on TV and online.

When is Crawley v Charlton?

Crawley v Charlton will take place on Wednesday 1st January 2025.

Crawley v Charlton kick-off time

Crawley v Charlton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Crawley v Charlton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 2pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Crawley v Charlton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Crawley v Charlton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio London.

BBC Radio London is available on DAB radio, FM 94.9 MHz, or you can tune into the station via most television packages.

