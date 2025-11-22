Championship leaders Coventry City host West Bromwich Albion in their first game after the international break.

The Sky Blues have looked a class above in the second tier this season and have a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Frank Lampard's side have been frightening going forward, scoring 14 more goals than any other Championship team, and will look put West Brom's backline to the sword this week.

The Baggies secured a timely victory against Oxford United ahead of the international break to stop their slide.

They have lost four on the bounce away from home and that run could well continue when they head across the Midlands on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Coventry v West Brom?

Coventry v West Brom will take place on Saturday 22nd November 2025.

Coventry v West Brom kick-off time

Coventry v West Brom will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Coventry v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Coventry v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Coventry v West Brom on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

