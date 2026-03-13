Two of the Championship's form sides – Coventry City and Southampton – come face to face at the CBS Arena on Saturday lunchtime.

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The Sky Blues have put their mid-season wobble behind them and won six on the bounce to move eight points clear at the top of the second tier.

It now feels a matter of when and not if Frank Lampard's side clinch promotion to the Premier League.

It's six wins in eight games for Southampton, who have surged up the table after a sluggish start to the campaign and are now on the edge of the play-offs.

The Saints will see Saturday's game against the best team in the Championship as a chance to send a message to the rest of the sides chasing promotion.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry City v Southampton on TV and online.

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When is Coventry City v Southampton?

Coventry City v Southampton will take place on Saturday 14 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Coventry City v Southampton kick-off time

Coventry City v Southampton will kick off at 12:30pm.

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What TV channel is Coventry City v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Coventry City v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Coventry City v Southampton on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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