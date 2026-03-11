Championship leaders Coventry City can move one step closer to the Premier League with a victory over out-of-form Preston North End on Wednesday evening.

Ad

Frank Lampard's side have been back at their best in recent weeks, winning five on the bounce, and are marching toward the second-tier title.

More importantly, the Sky Blues are closing in on a return to the top flight of English football after more than two decades away.

Preston's play-off hopes are hanging by a thread after a five-match winless run, including three defeats, has seen them tumble down the table.

Hardly a good time, then, to travel to the runaway league leaders, who have lost just once at home all season.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry City v Preston on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Coventry City v Preston?

Coventry City v Preston will take place on Wednesday 11 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Coventry City v Preston kick-off time

Coventry City v Preston will kick off at 7:45pm.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

What TV channel is Coventry City v Preston on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Coventry City v Preston online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Coventry City v Preston on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Coventry City v Preston odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Coventry City (9/20) Draw (15/4) Preston (5/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.