Championship leaders Coventry City host promotion hunters Millwall at the CBS Arena on Tuesday evening.

Ad

The Sky Blues ended a four-game winless run by beating Midlands rivals Leicester City on Saturday to keep their six-point lead at the top of the second tier.

Frank Lampard's side must now look to kick on as they chase automatic promotion and a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

The visitors share the same aspirations and are three points back from second-place Middlesbrough after they claimed their third win in four Championship games against Watford on the weekend.

If Alex Neil's side can get a result against the league leaders, the Lions will start to really believe that they could be playing in the Premier League next term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry City v Millwall on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Coventry City v Millwall?

Coventry City v Millwall will take place on Tuesday 20th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Coventry City v Millwall kick-off time

Coventry City v Millwall will kick off at 7:45pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Coventry City v Millwall on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Coventry City v Millwall online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Coventry City v Millwall on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Coventry City v Millwall odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Coventry City (4/6) Draw (14/5) Millwall (4/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.