In-form Colchester United host Gillingham on Saturday lunchtime in the only League Two fixture this weekend.

With the majority of fourth-tier teams in FA Cup second round action this weekend, the pair have a chance to surge up the table and into the play-off spots.

The contest was originally scheduled for Tuesday but has been pulled forward after both clubs exited the cup competition early.

Colchester head into the game on the back of three consecutive victories, which has seen them climb to 10th, as they continue to make up for a slow start to the season.

Gills were among the early pacesetters in League Two but have slid down the table into eighth as a result of one win in their last nine games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Colchester v Gillingham on TV and online.

When is Colchester v Gillingham?

Colchester v Gillingham will take place on Saturday 6th December 2025.

Colchester v Gillingham kick-off time

Colchester v Gillingham will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Colchester v Gillingham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Colchester v Gillingham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Colchester v Gillingham on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

