Club World Cup 2025 radio coverage: Listen to every match live on radio and online
Your complete guide to listening to the Club World Cup 2025 live on radio and online.
The Club World Cup is with us for the next month, ruling social media and the airwaves as football fans settle in for the summer downtime.
Every match is available to watch live on DAZN for free, but will it be broadcast live on radio?
Few events lend themselves so kindly to the radio than football – and we're pleased to report there will be audio coverage of matches throughout the tournament.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to listen to the Club World Cup on radio live throughout the tournament.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today
Club World Cup 2025 on radio
You can listen to selected Club World Cup matches live on talkSPORT throughout the tournament.
talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT. You can tune in via most TV packages.
Chelsea and Manchester City's opening games are broadcast live on talkSPORT.
Radio Times has reached out to talkSPORT to confirm their slate of matches going forward.
Listen to Club World Cup 2025 online
You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app on a range of devices including laptops, tablets and smartphones.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.