The Club World Cup is with us for the next month, ruling social media and the airwaves as football fans settle in for the summer downtime.

Every match is available to watch live on DAZN for free, but will it be broadcast live on radio?

Few events lend themselves so kindly to the radio than football – and we're pleased to report there will be audio coverage of matches throughout the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to listen to the Club World Cup on radio live throughout the tournament.

Club World Cup 2025 on radio

You can listen to selected Club World Cup matches live on talkSPORT throughout the tournament.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT. You can tune in via most TV packages.

Chelsea and Manchester City's opening games are broadcast live on talkSPORT.

Radio Times has reached out to talkSPORT to confirm their slate of matches going forward.

Listen to Club World Cup 2025 online

You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app on a range of devices including laptops, tablets and smartphones.

