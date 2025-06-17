A record prize fund of $1 billion will be handed out by FIFA, which is hoping to make the Club World Cup the pinnacle of club football.

Man City beat Fluminense 4-0 in the showpiece game of the Club World Cup 2023, but who will make the final two at the revamped tournament this summer?

RadioTimes.com has all you need to know about the Club World Cup 2025 final.

When is the Club World Cup 2025 final?

The Club World Cup 2025 final takes place on Sunday 13th July 2025.

What time is the Club World Cup 2025 final?

The game will kick off at 8pm UK time (3pm in New Jersey).

Where is the Club World Cup 2025 final held?

The final will take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.

The stadium, which is the home of the New York Jets and New York Giants, has a capacity of 82,500.

Tickets are still available for the final via Ticketmaster.

