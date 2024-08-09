Chesterfield boss Paul Cook has previous experience of steering the club to League One after masterminding title success in 2014, and the signing of Paddy Madden, who scored 17 goals for last season's champions Stockport County, suggests they mean business.

Swindon endured a challenging 2023/24 campaign in League Two, limping across the line in 19th place, and another struggle is anticipated despite a raft of new signings during the summer transfer window.

Former Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy has taken the reins for the new term, and he will be looking for strikers Paul Glatzel and Harry Smith, the latter recruited from relegated Sutton United, to fire his side to a successful season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chesterfield v Swindon on TV and online.

When is Chesterfield v Swindon?

Chesterfield v Swindon will take place on Friday 9th August 2024.

Chesterfield v Swindon kick-off time

Chesterfield v Swindon will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chesterfield v Swindon on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 8pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Chesterfield v Swindon online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chesterfield v Swindon on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Wiltshire.

BBC Radio Sheffield is available on DAB radio, FM 88.6 MHz, 94.7 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Wiltshire is available on DAB radio, FM 103.5 MHz, 103.6 MHz, 104.3 MHz and 104.9 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Chesterfield v Swindon odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chesterfield (4/6) Draw (14/5) Swindon (15/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

