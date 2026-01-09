League Two side Cheltenham Town take aim at Championship outfit Leicester City in the FA Cup on Saturday lunchtime.

Steve Cotterill has turned fortunes around at the County Ground, helping the Robins move clear of the relegation zone and fight their way into the third round of football's oldest club competition.

Cheltenham upset Bradford City in the first round and then thrashed non-league Buxton 6-2 but the visit of the Foxes will be their toughest test yet.

Leicester make the trip to the West Country on the back of a thrilling victory over West Brom.

All is not well at the King Power Stadium, however, as the club are sweating on a potential points deduction and summer appointment Marti Cifuentes has not won over the fanbase.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cheltenham v Leicester City on TV and online.

When is Cheltenham v Leicester City?

Cheltenham v Leicester City will take place on Saturday 10th January 2026.

Cheltenham v Leicester City Town kick-off time

Cheltenham v Leicester City will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Cheltenham v Leicester City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 7 from 12:10pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Cheltenham v Leicester City online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Cheltenham v Leicester City on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

