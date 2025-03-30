The West Londoners are also on course to go unbeaten in the top flight for the third time in the club's history while they need 12 points from their remaining fixtures to break the division's single-season points record (58), which they set themselves in 2022/23.

There is little love lost between the two capital clubs and West Ham would love to a spanner in their rivals' works but the odds are stacked against them.

The Hammers have never won against Sunday's hosts, losing 17 of their 18 meetings, and have been beaten twice by them this term already – losing 5-0 in the WSL in January and 2-0 in the League Cup semi-final in February.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v West Ham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chelsea v West Ham?

Chelsea v West Ham will take place on Sunday 30th March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v West Ham kick-off time

Chelsea v West Ham will kick off at 4:30pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Chelsea v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Chelsea v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Chelsea v West Ham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/10) Draw (9/1) West Ham (18/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.