For the most part, the Blues have come out on top and they are looking to do the double over Spurs for the second consecutive season in a bid to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Any chance of the visitors clinching one of the Premier League's European spots has long since disappeared and the best they can hope for in 2024/25 is a top-half finish.

Their main focus is now the Europa League, with a quarter-final tie against Eintracht Frankfurt to come this month, but Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to get back to winning ways – to ease the pressure on him and build some momentum ahead of their continental bout.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Tottenham?

Chelsea v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 3rd April 2025.

Chelsea v Tottenham kick-off time

Chelsea v Tottenham will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports+ will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Chelsea v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

