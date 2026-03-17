Chelsea welcome European champions PSG to Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday.

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The Blues need a miracle after coming on the wrong end of a 5-2 hammering in Paris a week ago.

Liam Rosenior's side will be encouraged by the blows they were able to land at the Parc des Prince but have to shore things up defensively if they are to have any hope of reaching the quarter-finals.

To make things worse for the hosts, PSG will arrive in West London well rested after the French football federation agreed to postpone their Ligue 1 game on the weekend to allow them to focus on the Champions League.

There have been some famous European nights at Stamford Bridge over the years and another one is needed if Chelsea are to avoid a last 16 exit.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v PSG on TV and online.

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When is Chelsea v PSG?

Chelsea v PSG will take place on Tuesday 17 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v PSG kick-off time

Chelsea v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v PSG on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Chelsea v PSG online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Chelsea v PSG on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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