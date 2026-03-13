Liam Rosenior will want to see a response from his Chelsea side when they return to Premier League action against Newcastle United on Saturday.

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The Blues are heading out of the Champions League after being thumped 5-2 by PSG in Paris on Wednesday in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Rosenior must now rally his troops to refocus on the Premier League and the tightening race for 2026/27 Champions League qualification.

Newcastle were robbed of a first-leg victory over Barcelona at St James' Park on Tuesday by Lamine Yamal's stoppage-time equaliser, but still head to the Camp Nou next week with honours even.

At Stamford Bridge, they're hunting back-to-back Premier League wins for just the fourth time all season as they bid to climb back into the top half of the table.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Newcastle on TV and online.

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When is Chelsea v Newcastle?

Chelsea v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 14 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

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Chelsea v Newcastle kick-off time

Chelsea v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Chelsea v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Chelsea v Newcastle on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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