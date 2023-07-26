Pochettino's men are having no trouble scoring goals this pre-season, and Chelsea fans will be hopeful of finishing in the top four heading into the new season.

Newcastle beat Gateshead and Rangers earlier this month before drawing 3-3 with Aston Villa in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Toon have four more pre-season outings, including the Chelsea clash, before their first season with Champions League football since 2002/03 gets underway on 12th August.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Newcastle?

Chelsea v Newcastle will take place on Thursday 27th July 2023.

Chelsea v Newcastle kick-off time

Chelsea v Newcastle will kick off at 1:15am.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Chelsea v Newcastle will also be on the Blues' official TV channel ChelseaFC.com. You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Chelsea and Newcastle official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Chelsea v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Likewise, check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

